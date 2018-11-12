Boy, 13, arrested after students held up at knifepoint in Kenilworth

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after four Kenilworth pupils were held up at knifepoint in two separate incidents last week.

A male with a knife threatened two pupils on Leyes Lane at 8am on Thursday November 8, and demanded they hand over their valuables.

And just 40 minutes later, two more pupils were threatened by a male with a knife at the St Johns bus stop on Warwick Road. They were also asked to hand over valuables.

Later the same day a 13-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted robbery. He has since been released under police bail whilst the investigation continues.

Following the incidents, police are increasing patrols in the area to reassure local residents.

It is not yet known what school the victims attended.

Anyone who has any information about these robberies should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 70 of Thursday November 8.