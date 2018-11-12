Boy, 13, arrested after pupils held up at knifepoint in Kenilworth

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after four pupils were held up at knifepoint in two separate incidents in Kenilworth last week.

A male with a knife threatened two pupils from Kenilworth School on Leyes Lane at 8am on Thursday November 8, and demanded they hand over their valuables.

And just 40 minutes later, two pupils from Princethorpe College were threatened by a male with a knife at the St Johns bus stop on Warwick Road. They were also asked to hand over valuables.

Later the same day a 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of robbery and attempted robbery. He has since been released under police bail while the investigation continues.

Following the incidents, police are increasing patrols in the area to reassure residents.

Today (Monday November 12), Kenilworth School sent out a message to parents and guardians informing them about the first incident. The school also claimed the robber was not a pupil there.

It read: "We are providing support to the two students from this school who were involved and we will remain vigilant whilst on duty outside of school."

Princethorpe College has been approached for comment.

Anyone who has any information about these robberies should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 70 of Thursday November 8.