'Boris Johnson has continued to undermine democracy at every turn' says Warwick and Leamington MP

Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, writes a regular column for the Courier and Weekly News. Here is his latest column, concentrating on Brexit.

The Prime Minister has now outlined his Brexit proposals. They are thin on substance but thick on Northern Ireland: most concerning is that he is prepared to sacrifice the Good Friday Agreement. In essence he is proposing two hard borders. This is guaranteed to create greater customs friction and would seriously risk the peace and stability in Northern Ireland.

Johnson has continued to undermine democracy at every turn, by publicly disagreeing with the Supreme Court ruling that proroguing Parliament was unlawful and threatening to ignore the legislation that prevents him pushing through a No-Deal Brexit.

In my opinion, there is reason to believe that Johnson is, in fact, under significant pressure from his political donors to push through a No Deal Brexit. It’s been reported that many of his financial backers have ‘shorted’ the pound and are set to make a killing from a No Deal Brexit. During an urgent question I raised the gross conflict of interests this presents and call for an inquiry into these allegations.

Away from Westminster, I was impressed to see the work undertaken in the beautiful village of Norton Lindsey to build a new Village Hall. It has taken two years to fundraise and plan but what an achievement! The committee and all the volunteers and supporters have built a twenty-first century multi-use village hall, to the highest sustainable code, and I was delighted to attend its opening on Saturday. May I commend the significant financial support made by Warwick District Council to underwrite the project as well as the many charitable foundations that have provided funds.

I also visited the Guide Dogs’ World Record attempt for the largest ever dog photoshoot, at Warwick Racecourse. It was great fun and highlighted the amazing work Guide Dogs do, locally and nationally. Finally, I was pleased to watch Leamington Brakes play in the FA Cup against Darlington on Saturday. Despite a decent performance they unfortunately exited the competition, but I look forward to seeing them now concentrate on the League!

As ever, I can be contacted by email at ‘matt.western.mp@parliament.uk’ or you can ring my office on 01926 882006.