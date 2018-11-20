Bookseller will bring up to 250 new jobs to Warwick district

A 'rapidly expanding' business which has become the UK’s largest seller of used books has set up a distribution centre in Warwick district in a move which will lead to up to 250 new jobs being brought to the area.

World of Books has moved into the 103,000 sq ft 103 unit at Middlemarch Business Park near Ryton and is recruiting new staff.

The Sussex based, circular economy company was founded in 2002 by a group of dedicated book lovers and purchases surplus donated books from UK charities taking the titles they don’t want or have not got space for.

Such has been the success of their environmental and ethical credentials, combined with low prices and free delivery, that the company now needs new premises to house its growing stock of more than 3 million books.

World of Books’ chief financial and operating officer Graham Bell said: “We’re looking forward to significant future growth across the business both in the UK and internationally.

"Our new site is an exciting milestone on our journey that allows us to grow our business in line with our vision, increase our positive impact and actively reduce our carbon footprint.”

Cllr Noel Butler, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for business added: “World of Books truly ticks all the boxes when it comes to great business ideas, innovation and green values and are a very welcome addition to the ever-increasing portfolio of creative organizations who are making the decision to locate to our district.”