Body found in search for missing Napton man

A body has been found as part of a search for 31-year-old Jason Thompson from Napton.

The body was discovered this morning (Tuesday April 23) in a canal near to Napton.

His next of kin has been informed and have requested that their privacy be respected. Formal identification is yet to take place, the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

Warwickshire Police would like to thank the public and the media for the help in sharing an earlier appeal.

Det Insp Tim Sharp from Warwickshire Police said: "We would like to thank members of the public for their consideration and patience this morning whilst emergency services were in attendance.

"We are aware this caused some delays with canal boats in the area and I'd like to thank the volunteer lock keepers for their exceptional assistance.

"Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."