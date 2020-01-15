BMW stolen during Leamington car-key burglary

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of a BMW during a car-key burglary in Leamington.

The burglary occurred at a home in Blenheim Crescent, Leamington.

Police

The burglary happened during the overnight hours between Sunday January 12 and Monday January 13.

Offenders broke in through the side door and stole a wallet and the keys to a BMW vehicle. The keys were then used to steal the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident number 32 of January 13.

Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crime Stoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.