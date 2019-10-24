BMW stolen during Kenilworth car-key burglary

Warwickshire Police are looking for information after a BMW was stolen during a Kenilworth car-key burglary.

The burglary occurred after offenders broke into a house in Best Avenue of Kenilworth.

The incident happened between 8.50am and 2.15pm yesterday (Wednesday October 23).

Once inside the home offenders carried out an untidy search and stole the keys to a BMW 320 which offenders then stole from the driveway of the property.

The vehicle was later found and recovered by police this morning (Thursday October 24).

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 quoting incident 181 of October 23.

In an unrelated incident police are also looking for information in an attempted theft and damaged vehicle incident.

Offenders used a crow bar on an orange Ford Transit van parked in Watling Road of Kenilworth.

The incident occurred between 11pm yesterday (Wednesday October 23) and 7.30am this morning (Thursday October 24).

Offender used the crow bar to force open the vehicle's rear doors causing significant damage to the rear of the vehicle. It's unclear if anything was stolen.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police on 101 quoting incident number 49 of October 24.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.