Bingo "phenomenon" to have Christmas special at Leamington venue

The "party phenomenon" Bongo’s Bingo is putting its own spin on Christmas this festive season as it hosts a Leamington Christmas Special.

The event will take place on Saturday December 21 at The Assembly.

Fun and games at Bongo's Bingo

Damo, from Bongo's Bingo, said: "In an evening full of nostalgic bliss and festive merriment, the epic Bongo’s Bingo Christmas Specials are a bucket-list must.

"There’s the chance to win some truly incredible Xmas prizes, along with a few bizarre and beloved ones too. Expect some questionable festive get-ups, themed costumes and of course, plenty of Christmas hits to keep everyone dancing from start to finish.

"Bongo’s Bingo is also guaranteed to leave everyone smiling from a fat dollop of unbridled glee, providing the perfect alternative night out to spend quality confetti-covered time with friends, family and loved ones at the most wonderful time of the year."

Tickets are available from www.bongosbingo.co.uk