Big yellow school bus hits Warwickshire roads for Apprenticeship Week

Staff from a Warwickshire college group are heading out on the road in a big yellow bus to help school children identify their future career as part of Apprenticeship Week.

WCG (formerly Warwickshire College Group) will be travelling more than 150 miles to reach up to 1,000 children across Warwickshire, Leicestershire, Worcestershire and Oxfordshire.

From the top - Rossi Fiumefreddo, Danielle Scattergood and Cassie Baxendale,'from the WCG marketing team. Photo supplied

College staff are visiting three schools a day throughout National Apprenticeship Week (February 3 to February 7) in an American-style yellow school bus.

The bus will feature a wide range of interactive activities which showcase careers in a variety of sectors, ranging from construction to agriculture, taking place in gazebos outside the bus.

Displays will include power tools, hairdressing heads, dental nursing activities and motor vehicle exhibits.

Other activities will range from a construction challenge, the opportunity to help cultivate a plant and operating a microscope.

There will also be a presentation taking place on the bus, highlighting the range of options available for schoolchildren who are considering the apprenticeship route.

Current apprentices from Babcock International will also be hand to share their experiences.

Mark Whittaker, Head of Marketing at WCG, said: “This is the first time we have taken our apprenticeship showcase out on the road like this and we’ve seen huge interest from schools all across the Midlands.

“We’re going to be showcasing the wide range of apprenticeship opportunities available, and the prospective career paths they could take when they leave school.

“The idea is to make the roadshow as interactive as possible, allowing the children at each school to experience different professions and industries.

“Keep an eye out for our WCG yellow bus on the roads throughout Apprenticeship Week.”

The WCG Apprenticeship Roadshow will go to Kineton and Coventry today (Tuesday).

It will then travel over to Malvern and Worcester on Wednesday. Thursday will see the bus visit Hinckley in Leicestershire, and finishing in Banbury in Oxfordshire.

The final leg of the journey takes the bus Stratford, Lutterworth and Broughton Astley.

WCG offers a wide range of apprenticeships in a variety of industries. For more information go to: www.wcg.ac.uk/apprenticeships