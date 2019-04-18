Big names lined up for music festival at Coombe Abbey

The Libertines, Sigala, Crystal Waters and Tom Grennan are among the acts which will play the inaugural Coombe Weekender which takes place in the region this summer.

Set in the grounds of the 12th-century Cisterian abbey, the event will bring a mixture of indie, rock, pop, funk and dance music to 20,000 people.

Joining indie icons The Libertines on the main stage on the Saturday will be singer-songwriter Tom Grennan, Circa Waves, Reverend & The Makers, The Futureheads, Good Cop, Bad Cop, Athens, Candid and BLVFF.

The Big Top Tent will feature Crystal Waters, Craig and Grant Gordon, Jamie Ward, Jake Edgar, Daniel Brooks, James Wheeler and other acts.

Organisers are still to announce Sunday headliners but the line up will feature a mixture of pop and electronic acts.

Acts already announced include Sigala, Toploader, The Craig Charles Funk & Soul Show, Fleur East, Loyaland and JD Free Radio.

The Big Top Tent will feature Crazy P Soundsystem and Joey Negro, Raver Tots, Ghost Town DJs, DJ Moments, Moonth & Hue and Mark Brogan, S-Deep and Braddah. More acts are also due to be announced.

Coombe Abbey is near Junction 2 of the M6 at Coventry.

The weekender has been curated by events company Midlive Entertainment.

Offstage entertainment will include a food village, bars and day time activities for all ages.

The Coombe Weekender is on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4.

Day tickets start at £29.50 and weekend at £70 before fees with family and VIP tickets also available.

For more details and to book, visit www.coombeweekender.com