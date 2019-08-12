Berkswell’s treble challenge continues at Floodlit Cup

All-conquering Berkswell take a second step towards a double-treble when they launch this year’s Harlequin Logistics Floodlit Ton-Up Cup against Dorridge next Monday at Kenilworth Wardens (5.45pm).

Dominic Ostler’s table-topping team, who are short-priced favourites to retain the Birmingham Premier League title, already have the 2019 Birmingham Premier League T20 Cup back in the Meeting House Lane trophy cabinet.

However, the men-in-green face a tough test if they are to complete successive three-timers by reprising their 2018 floodlit success at Glasshouse Park.

Berkswell and Dorridge are joined in pool A of the six-team competition by two-time previous floodlit cup winners Leamington. Although operating a league level below both of their rivals, Spa boast one of the most potent pace attacks in the Midlands plus the power hitting of Chris Calcott and Will Mashinge.

In pool B, Wardens open up against Knowle & Dorridge in Monday’s second all-Birmingham Premier League encounter (8pm).

The league table suggests Sam Reddish’s visitors, who are likely to include the prolific Alex Phillips and Kiwi wrist-spinner Blake Coburn in their squad, start as favourites. But with home advantage and three previous floodlit cup successes behind them, Mark Pidgeon’s hosts are more than lively outsiders.

The third pool B contender, Warwickshire League Bedworth, make their entry into the week-long competition on Tuesday August 20 hoping to build on their first experience of floodlit cricket 12 months ago.

After three nights of round-robin action starting at 5.45pm, the semi-finals are scheduled for Thursday August 22, while the final takes place on the Friday (7.30pm).

Entry is £2 on the gate or £5 per car with catering and bar facilities available.

Tournament organiser Paul Smith said: “We’re hoping for another fantastically entertaining week showcasing the very best of Midlands club cricket. This is our eighth floodlit cup and the standard of the cricket never disappoints.

“Several good judges have described the current Berkswell side as one of the best in modern league cricket history. With as many as eight current or former county pros on their roster they are hugely entertaining to watch so local cricket fans are in for a real treat.”