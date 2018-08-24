Berkhamsted School achieve outstanding GCSE results

Berkhamsted School celebrated excellent GCSE results with 19 students achieving all 9 and A* grades.

Just under half of all student results were graded at A* or 8/9, and 69 per cent passed with 7/A or above.

Top performers included James Green, who achieved a remarkable 12 A*s and was named actor of the year at the school.

Principle Richard Backhouse, said: “I am proud of our pupils for not only displaying our value of ‘Aiming High’, but that our pupils have also dared to ‘Be Adventurous’ and stretch themselves outside of the academic curriculum.

“Berkhamsted pupils have shown that hard work can achieve super academic results whilst also gaining achievements outside of the classroom, which prepares our students for life after.”