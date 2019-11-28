Bennett hits top gear at Silverstone to dip under 1:30 for the first time

Run Silverstone took place last Sunday with the main event being a half-marathon taking in the iconic features of the historic motor racing circuit.

Also on offer were a 10k, 5k and family mile event with positive reports from runners afterwards about the personal best potential and goodies provided.

Paul Andrew

In the half-marathon, Spa Striders’ Luke Bennett went sub 1hr 30min for the first time, finishing in 1:29:23.

Will Allman, making his Striders debut, knocked an impressive seven minutes off his PB to finish in 1:34:36.

Completing the half marathon PBs, James Robbins finished in 1:51:17, taking more than three minutes off his previous best time.

The remaining Strider contingent comprised Simon Ludford (27th in 1:22:30), Ian Allen (28th in 1:22:31), Lloyd Harriman (1:31:00), Iain Roebuck (1:32:37), Joseph McCullagh (1:35:46), Fiona Ferguson (1:36:05), Andy Roach (1:38:52) and Frances Parkes (2:06:31).

Nick Bolland and David Oxtoby ran the half-marathon for Kenilworth Runners, finishing close together in 1:35:30 (219th) and 1:35:52 (233rd), respectively, which was a PB for Oxtoby.

The half-marathon was won by Southampton Athletics Club’s Matthew Bennett in 61:12 and there were 2,058 finishers.

The 10k proved popular with Kenilworth Runners, with eight of them taking to the circuit.

Laura Pettifer was 27th and second lady in a personal best of 40:02, pipping clubmate Paul Elwell by three seconds.

Neill Butler also recorded a PB of 48:23 for 212th.

Wendy Daniels was Leamington C&AC’s only representative in the 10k.

Running close to even-paced laps Daniels crossed the line in 41:12 to take 38th place, fourth lady and second W40.

Striders’ Anne Hurrell (44:31) and Ruth Tennant (47:46) both knocked more than a minute off their PBs and were joined by clubmates John-Paul Hunt (39:23), Michelle Hutton (43:17) and Chloe Kinton (43:52).

The 10k was won by James Dale from Worcester Athletics Club in 34:03, with City of Norwich’s Cat Cummings (38:41) first lady.

There were 1,872 finishers.

Lewis Oxtoby was first home for Kenilworth in the 5k, finishing in 111th place in 27:09.

Kenilworth Runners’ 2019 Couch to 5k graduates Kimberley Lunn and Diane Doxey continued their progression beyond parkrun and into a race, finishing together in 30:28.

Striders’ Tina Roebuck completed the 5k event in 28:14.

The 5k was won by Kieran White from Hercules Wimbledon AC in 16:38 and there were 520 finishers.

Finally, in the family mile, one of the next generation of Kenilworth Runners made the podium with Reuben Pettifer finishing third in 6:43.

The family mile was won by independent Jacque Smith in 6:03 and there were 268 finishers.

The second race in the Tempo Events Winter Series took place on a damp Sunday morning and took in the clockwise direction of the roads around Ilmington.

Despite the tough ascent up to 6k and the sharp decent in the latter stages, more than 300 runners took part, with Leamington C&AC Paul Andrew returning from a back injury to finish sixth in 39min 28sec.

Simon West continued his return to racing with a satisfying 31st in 46:06, with fellow 55-plus age group runners Andrew Higgins and Alex Montgomery finishing 64th in 48:30 and 115th in 52:52, respectively.

Claire Davidson led Spa Striders home, finishing first F35 in 45:33.

She was followed by fellow Striders Rachel Wignell (46:36), Matt Leydon (52:05), Kevin Baskerville (54:52), Lorraine Parsons (57:51), Georgie Acton (61:13) and Natalie Dellar (1:41:28).

Nine Kenilworth Runners lined up, with Oliver Flippance (7th in 39:40) and Wayne Briggs (13th in 42:22) finishing inside the top 20.

Rachel Miller was 21st in 44:19, securing second lady for the second time this series to give her a good platform for the remaining three races.

The race was won by Richard Shephard from Stratford AC in 36:34 and there were 305 finishers.