Beehive Hill property burgled in Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police are looking for information after a property on Beehive Hill in Kenilworth was burgled.

The burglary happened after offenders forced a side door to a garage at a property in Beehive Hill between Friday July 5 and Tuesday July 9.

Police

Once inside offenders searched the property, but nothing was stolen.

Anyone with information about the burglary can call police on 101 using incident number 155 of July 10.

People with information about this incident can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.