Beacon lit at Newbold Comyn to conclude Remembrance Day events in Leamington

The fireworks display at Newbold Comyn which marked the conclusion of Remembrance Day events in Leamington on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Robin Williams.
Remembrance Day events in Leamington were concluded with the lighting of the beacon and a spectacular fireworks display at Newbold Comyn hill yesterday evening.

Fr Christopher Wilson, of All Saints Parish church, led a service at the comyn where representatives of the armed forces were present and the Last Post was played.

Hundreds of people attended the event and Leamington Mayor Cllr Heather Calver thanked all of those who came to pay their respects as part of national events to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Fireworks and the lit beacon as part of the Remembrance Day event at Newbold Comyn.

