BBC programme recreating Kenilworth Castle’s Tudor royal firework display airing tomorrow

A BBC documentary recreating one of Kenilworth Castle’s most spectacular historical events is set to air tomorrow (Wednesday).

The programme, 'Lucy Worsley’s Fireworks for a Tudor Queen', will recreate the firework display laid on by Robert Dudley, Earl of Leicester, for Queen Elizabeth I at the castle back in 1575.

Elizabeth I was entertained with fireworks by Robert Dudley at Kenilworth Castle, which the programme explores

Historian Lucy Worsley and materials scientist Zoe Laughlin will explore the science and history of fireworks in the programme.

It will air on BBC Four on Wednesday March 7 at 9pm.

Sarah Bedlington, Site Manager at Kenilworth Castle, said: “The firework display laid on by Robert Dudley for Elizabeth I is one of the most evocative moments in the long and fascinating story of Kenilworth Castle.

"We really enjoyed having Lucy Worsley and Zoe Laughlin on site, and the whole team are looking forward to watching the recreated display on BBC Four.”

And Lucy Worsley said: “Fireworks have been enthralling us for centuries and it was great fun to delve into their history and explore why they played such an important part in Tudor life.

The fabulous spectacle staged for Elizabeth I was the pinnacle of the era’s royal pageantry.”

Elizabeth I granted Kenilworth Castle to her childhood friend Robert Dudley in 1563, and visited four times.

Her visit in the summer of 1575 - by which time Dudley had been made Earl of Leicester - was the longest she made to any courtier during her reign, and Dudley hosted lavish entertainments, apparently in an attempt to win the queen’s hand in marriage. He was unsuccessful.