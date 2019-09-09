BBC film crews back in Warwick

BBC film crews have returned to Warwick this week.

In June BBC film crews were spotted at the Lord Leycester Hospital for the filming of 'A Christmas Carol'. Stars featuring in the three-part series include Guy Pearce, Andy Serkis, Stephen Graham (Line of Duty) and Peaky Blinders star Charlotte Riley.

It was understood that the series is being produced by the same team who were behind BBC's Taboo, which starred Tom Hardy. According to Radio Times at the time Tom Hardy is an executive producer on A Christmas Carol but has not been spotted on set.

Now a few months on BBC film crews have returned to the iconic Warwick building for the filming of TV series Shakespeare & Hathaway.

The daytime TV show is set in Stratford, where crews were spotted filming last week.

Filming for the first series of the show also took place in the town during October 2017 when stars Mark Benton and Jo Joyner were spotted with crews on some of the town's streets.

The Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick

Mark Benton and Jo Joyner are playing the lead characters in the detective drama, where they investigate the secrets of rural Warwickshire’s residents.

According to Radio Times Shakespeare & Hathaway will return on screens with series two in February.