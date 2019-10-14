Battle of Edgehill to be brought to life again in Kineton re-enactment event

More than 200 people will join together in the annual tradition of bringing back to life the historic Battle of Edgehill in Kineton next weekend.

The living history group the Sealed Knot are once again re-enacting the Battle of Edgehill, which was a major battle of the English Civil War in 1642, at Kineton Sports and Social Club playing fields.

The re-enactment will take place on Saturday October 26 and Sunday October 27 from noon to 4pm on both days.

The Battle of Edgehill was the first major engagement of the English Civil War and was fought on 23rd October 1642 between the forces of King Charles I and Parliament.

Every year on the weekend nearest the anniversary, members of the Sealed Knot march in full costume and armour to the battlefield for a service and wreath-laying ceremony on the Sunday to remember those who gave their lives in the conflict.

The event includes living history displays, skirmishes, demonstrations of weapons, cavalry and the recreation of the Battle of Edgehill itself.

Adam Blockley, one of the organisers for the event with the Sealed Knot group, said people can expect more than 250 people take part in the re-enactment held in Little Kineton for the 15th year.

Adam, who is part of the Philip Skippons Regiment of Foote, an infantry unit that represents the parliamentarians, added: “It's educating people about their local history.”

Adam encouraged anyone interested in joining re-enactment regiment of the Sealed of Society can contact him through his phone number at 07776 228 829 and email: awblockley@gmail.com.

Adam, who has been taking part in English Civil War re-enactment for 27 years, said: “I've kind of turned it into kind of a little business because I make reproduction arms and armour.”

There will also be a torchlight parade on Saturday, leaving the club from 6pm to St Peter's Church in Kineton.

The event at the Kineton Sports and Social Club includes a beer and cider festival and live music on the Friday and Saturday evenings.