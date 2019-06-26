Bathroom specialist retailer with branch in Leamington goes into administration

Bathstore the UK’s biggest bathroom specialist with a branch in Leamington has gone into administration.

More than 500 jobs are now at risk across the company's 132 shops nationwide and at its Hertfordshire head office and it has said that it will no longer be providing installation services "for an unknown period of time".

This means that those who have bought bathrooms from the company, including from its Regent Grove branch in Leamington, will not be able to have them fitted by it as things stand.

Stores will remain open to sell products and to fulfil as many orders as possible.

Customers will be contacted directly but can also find information on the company’s website.

www.bathstore.com

