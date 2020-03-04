Barnabus album launch to be held in Warwick

An album launch the band Barnabus is being held in Warwick later this month.

Rise Above Records has cleaned up the original reel to reel of the band, and is releasing it all on CD and vinyl.

The album launch will take place on March 20 at The Nelson Club in Warwick.

All money raised on the night will be shared between the Myton Hospices and Synch Education.

There will also be a support band on the night - The Jaykays.

Tickets cost £10 and there will also be a raffle held on the night.

Tickets can be bought at the Nelson Club or from Lesley by calling: 07930111508