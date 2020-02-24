Barford residents step up fight in last ditch attempt to stop quarry

Residents in Barford have stepped up the fight in a last-ditch attempt to stop the proposed development of a mineral quarry in the village.

The villagers are urging residents across South Warwickshire to help fight these plans by donating money towards the cause.

Residents in Barford have stepped up the fight in a last-ditch attempt to stop the proposed development of a mineral quarry.

Toxic silica dust from quarries is a recognised health risk, which could especially harm children at the local school and elderly residents.

Oxford University’s college St. John’s owns the land near Barford and Wasperton.

The college has requested that Warwickshire County Council include it in their minerals land allocation plan which will allow a developer to extract vast quantities of sand and gravel from this 220-acre site which borders Barford.

The final decision on whether this site is included is now with the planning inspectorate, with a hearing in early June and a decision later in the year.

In many countries, sand and gravel extraction is banned close to people’s homes, but no such law exists in the UK.

Earlier in the process more than 800 residents submitted their significant objections to the county and hope these will be taken into consideration during the forthcoming inspection. Villagers are in the process of raising money to provide professional advice on the lead up to the inspection.

MP for Warwick and Leamington, Matt Western, has helped with their campaign. He recently delivered a petition to parliament to urge the government to scrap the Council` quarry plans. Matt believes quarries should not be sited so close to towns and villages.

Mr Western said: “I have constantly used every opportunity possible to stand up for the residents of Barford against this proposed quarry.

"I’ve brought a debate to Parliament, written to Ministers, and delivered petitions. I’ll continue to lobby against the plans because it is simply no good for the health of Barford residents.”

Residents are also concerned, that if the quarry goes ahead, it will see many lorries a day travelling in the area causing dirt, noise, vibration, safety and traffic congestion.

To make a donation go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/stop-the-barford-quarry

For more information go to: http://www.barfordresidents.co.uk/latest-stop-the-quarry-updates/