Barford residents celebrate raising £15,000 in bid to help stop quarry

Barford residents are celebrating hitting their £15,000 target in two weeks which they will use to try and stop the proposed development of a mineral quarry.

The money raised will go towards the campaigners gaining professional advice so that they can prepare a case to take to the Planning Inspector in June.

Barford residents have been protesting plans for a minerals quarry near their village. Photo submitted.

Earlier in the process more than 800 residents submitted their objections to the county council and campaigners are hoping these will also be taken into consideration during the forthcoming inspection.

Residents have been opposing the quarry plans for a number of reasons including potential health concerns associated with quarry dust, an increase in traffic, noise, dirt pollution and safety.

MP for Warwick and Leamington, Matt Western, has also helped with the campaign. He recently delivered a petition to parliament to urge the government to scrap the Council` quarry plans.

The committee behind the campaign has been raising awareness of the potential quarry threat through individualised letters sent to key supporters, a leaflet drop around the nearby villages, social media campaigns and media coverage in the local press, including The Courier.

Malcolm Eykyn, one of the committee members who has been instrumental in heading up the campaign, said: “Two weeks ago we launched the campaign to raise £15,000 to pay for professional fees to acquire specialist advocacy leading up to and including the Inspection in early June.

"This weekend we hit our target. There is no question that this is testament to the strength of concern our residents have and their determination to stop this Quarry which will otherwise permanently scar this “Barford Valley” and risk permanent scarring of residents lungs”.

Oxford University’s college St John’s owns the land proposed for the quarry near Barford and Wasperton. The college, has requested that Warwickshire County Council include it in their minerals land allocation plan.

The final decision on whether this site is included is now with the planning inspectorate, with a hearing in early June and a decision later in the year.

According to the Bardford Residents Association website an official date has been confirmed for the Planning Inspectorate hearing.

The website says that the proceedings are due to start at 10am on June 3 at Warwick Racecourse and the hearing is expected to last around two days.

For more updates go to: http://www.barfordresidents.co.uk/latest-stop-the-quarry-updates/