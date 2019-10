A man has been charged with burglary in connection with three incidents in Kineton overnight on 4 and 5 October.

Marc Lelli, aged 38 of Pitwick Court, Banbury, was arrested yesterday, Wednesday October 9.

And he was charged this morning, October 10, with three counts of burglary.

He attended Coventry Magistrates’ Court where he has been remanded, and will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on November 7.