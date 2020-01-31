Ballot entry to open for Warwick district's iconic Two Castles Run

The ballot to get your place in the annual Two Castles Run hosted opens tomorrow (Saturday Feb. 1) with 4,000 places up for grabs.

The Two Castles Run, organised by the Kenilworth Rotary Club and Leamington Cycling & Athletics Club, is one of the main events in the Warwickshire Road Race League, and will be run on Sunday June 14.

The 10K race, which raises more than £100,000 for charity, starts within the walls of Warwick Castle and finishes at Kenilworth Castle.

Many people also run the race raising money for charity.

Last year 80 competitors ran in memory of James Madley, well known as captain of the 2nd XI and chairman of Kenilworth Wardens Cricket Club, who died in 2018 from a rare sarcoma cancer. The group raised more than £24,000 for Sarcoma UK

Race organiser and Kenilworth Rotary Club member Philip Southwell said one person can register others in a team or group, and the ballot would close at a minute to midnight on February 14.

This will be the third consecutive year in the event’s 37-year history the Kenilworth Rotary Club has run a ballot, rather than the ‘first come, first served’ arrangement.

Richard Thornton, joint senior partner of sponsoring law firm Blythe Liggins, said: “The move to a ballot system, which is obviously used so successfully with major events such as the London Marathon, has proved to be a much fairer way to ensure registration for the thousands who wish to take part in this increasingly popular run.

“The Two Castles is an excellent event and we are delighted to be the headline sponsor for an unprecedented 15th year, along with fielding a team of runners and manning the water station at Kenilworth Castle."

Mr Southwell said registration will be via the FullonSport website and the Two Castles Run website and will be drawn on March 1, with successful runners being notified by email. Those who are unsuccessful will automatically be added to the waiting list.

As in previous years, the entire route will be closed to traffic for the safety of the runners.