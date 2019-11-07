Audi stolen in car-key burglary in Radford Semele

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of an Audi during a car-key burglary in Radford Semele.

The burglary occurred after offenders forced their way into a residential property in Southam Road of Radford Semele. Offenders stole vehicle keys from inside the property and then stole a red Audi (registration ending 65EHV) from the drive and also attempted to steal a second vehicle from the property.

Police

The incident happened around 2.55am on Monday November 4.

Anyoen with informaiton about the car-key burglary can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference 23/46579/19. Alternatively people can call crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.