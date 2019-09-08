Attempted burglary at Kenilworth leisure facility

Warwickshire Police are looking information after an attempted to break-in of a leisure facility in Kenilworth over the weekend.

The incident happened after offenders smashed the glass front door panels of the leisure facility at Fishponds Road in Kenilworth and attempted to break into the building.

Police

The attempted burglary occurred between 9.15pm on Friday September and 8am on Saturday September 7.

The Castle Farm Recreation Centre is location on Fish Ponds Road.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 using incident number 76 of September 7.

People can also report information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.