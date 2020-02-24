Athos the police dog helps find 'large quantity' of drugs in Leamington

Warwickshire Police dog - Athos - used his well-trained nose to sniff out some suspected drugs helping police arrest two Warwick men over the weekend.

Officers with the Warwickshire Operational Police Unit (OPU) and local police made the arrests after stopping a vehicle in Tachbrook Road, Leamington.

Police seized a large quantity of what they believe to be cannabis and cocaine, and cash after the car was stopped yesterday (Sunday February 23) afternoon.

Two men from Warwick, aged 36 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply.

The 36-year-old was bailed until March while enquiries continue.

The 22-year-old was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Athos, a Warwickshire Police dog, did his part by sniffing out the drugs from the vehicle.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 223 of February 23. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.