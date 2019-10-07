Asghar picks up inaugural Player of the Year award

A promotion-winning campaign has turned into a season to remember for a leading Leamington cricketer.

Nabeel Asghar was still celebrating his side Leamington Cricket Club earning promotion to Division One of the Birmingham and District Premier League when he learned he had scooped a top individual award.

The talented 25-year-old spin bowler has been named the Courier’ & Weekly News’ Player of the Year and will receive a box of six new cricket balls for his club courtesy of Leamington law firm and competition sponsors Blythe Liggins.

Nabeel, who represented Warwickshire from under-11 to under -19 level, said: “I didn’t expect this at all but I’m really pleased, it’s a massive achievement.

“It was a great season for me and for Leamington, and we’re all delighted we’re back in the top flight.

“I’ve been with the club for six years and, in that time, we’ve had three promotions, so it’s been a really enjoyable time. Last season, I was voted “Players’ Player of the Year” which was very special and now I’ve won the Courier’s award.

“I’ve also been named in the League’s Team of the Year which is made up of the best 11 players in the division over the season.

“So it’s a triple-whammy for me - promotion, the Courier Award and Team of the Year. I can barely believe it.”

Richard Thornton, joint senior partner of Blythe Liggins, said: “This is the first time we have run such an award but we felt Nabeel enjoyed such a fantastic season for our local club that it should be marked somehow.

“To take 40 wickets and help lead his club into the highest echelon of club cricket in the region - if not the country - is a wonderful achievement.”

Away from cricket, Nabeel, who won a sports scholarship to Coventry University, is an IT consultant based in Birmingham.

