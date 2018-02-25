Asda develops Easter egg made entirely out of cheese – but not everyone’s convinced

Asda is bidding to make Easter accessible to those who don’t like chocolate with a festive egg made entirely out of cheese.

The new “Cheester Egg”, is being hailed by cheese-lovers as a watershed moment in the history of Easter, with some on social media calling it “the stuff dreams are made of”.

CheEaster Egg

Recent statistics revealed 60 per cent of Brits would choose cheese over chocolate, so Asda responded by creating a confection to make cheese fans everywhere drool.

The cheesy wonder has been crafted using Blacksticks Blue Cheese and is made using freshly sourced milk and traditional Farmhouse Dairy methods. On top of this, it comes complete with its own sachet of sweet caramelised onion chutney and a selection of mini oatcake crackers.

Twitter frenzy It wasn’t long before eager fans of the egg took to Twitter to voice their excitement.

Aleina V wrote: “For someone who doesn’t eat chocolate this sounds amazing. Where can I buy this from?”

Lauren Knight said: “Step aside chocolate: it’s all about this cheese Easter egg now.”

But not everyone seemed so happy at the advent of the savoury treat.

Scott Wilks posted a photo of the egg to Twitter, saying: “This is NOT made from chocolate the way Jesus intended!!!! DO NOT BUY THIS!!!”

‘Something for everyone this Easter’ Jo Miller, Asda’s head of cheese added: “We’re so excited to launch the Cheester Egg. “Following the incredible response to our Christmas cheese advent calendar, the Cheester Egg was the obvious next step to show our customers that we’re constantly listening and ensuring there’s something for everyone at Asda this Easter.”

James Clapham, commercial manager of Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses, says: “We’re a nation of cheese fanatics, so we know consumers will love the Cheester Egg. “It’s an un-expected yet delicious twist on a traditional Easter favourite, and we can’t wait for Asda customers to enjoy our handmade quality blue cheese.” Asda said they will be launching the egg in their stores imminently, so keep your eyes peeled or they might all brie gone. This piece originally appeared in our sister site, iNews.