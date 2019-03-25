Art in the Park festival to return to Leamington in August

Free arts festival Art in the Park returns for a sixth year to Jephson Gardens in Leamington on August 3 and 4.

The festival team is aiming for the event to repeat its success of 2018 which led to 42,000 people passing through the gardens and town over the weekend.

Half of those bought a piece of art and £1.78 million was added to the town’s coffers.

‘Water’ is the festival theme which the festival team and community have chosen .

Carole Sleight, festival director, said: "It’s a strong physical and visual symbol for Leamington and a key part of the town’s heritage and character.

"A lot of artists also use water as a visual metaphor for change and that’s how Leamington feels right now."

The festival will feature work and live demonstrations from more than 200 artists - from the award winning to the new business to the commission based.

Leamington Studio Artists will be exhibiting at their base in the garden’s East Lodge and promoting, selling and demonstrating art techniques all weekend.

There will also be a cornucopia of music, street theatre and performances - many of which will be water related.

Carole said the festival was still appealing for volunteers to help with the smooth running of the event and also sponsors.

She said: "We are delighted that AC Lloyd are our lead festival sponsor and The Farthing Gallery in Kenilworth our workshop and Creativity sponsor. Please email me if you’d like to be involved as either a sponsor, volunteer or in-kind donator, we have a role for everyone."

The festival organisers have received two grants which will enable them to continue the community art installation workshops and be part of a new green initiative.

The grant from Leamington Town Council for an ‘Eco-brick’ ‘awareness & making’ project will be launched in April with the task to fill a bottle with non-recyclable waste and turn it into festival furniture to sit on and eat at.

Warwick District Council have funded community artist Ali Mckeller to deliver the festivals fourth community led art installation, called ‘Aqua-knitting” all are invited to knit or make knitted fish or jellyfish - the pattern is available online today (Monday March 25).

To volunteer for or sponsor the event, to take part in one of the community workshops or for more information about the festival visit https://www.artinpark.co.uk/