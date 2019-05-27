Arrests made after police stop car ‘smelling of cannabis’ in Leamington

Two men have been arrested in Leamington for drug offences after police stopped their car because they said it smelt of cannabis.

Officers from the Operational Policing Unit made the arrests in the early hours of Friday (May 24) in Clarendon Avenue.

During a search of the car, they found a baseball bat and a ‘substantial’ amount of what they believe to be crack cocaine and heroin.

A 28-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 30-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of an offensive weapon and driving under the influence of drugs.

The two men have been released under investigation.