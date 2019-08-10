Arrest made after Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Police raid addresses in sheep slaughter investigation

A man has been arrested in the West Midlands after Warwickshire and Northamptionshire police officers raided four addresses as part of an investigation into the slaughter and illegal butchery of sheep.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police and Warwickshire Police executed warrants at addresses in Coventry earlier today (Saturday August 10).

The activity is part of Operation Stock, the Northamptonshire Police investigation into a number of reports of illegal sheep butchery and theft across the county, which is linked to similar investigations in neighbouring forces, including Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Police Rural Crime Inspector Allison Wiggin said: "We would like to reassure the rural community that everything is being done to tackle this crime.

"This joint operation is a really positive step and sends a clear message to would-be offenders that we are determined to stop the offences and bringing those responsible to justice.

"We will do this through regular targeted operations and by working closely with neighbouring forces and partners to share best practice, intelligence and information.

Warwickshire Police joined forces with Northamptonshire Police to raid four addresses as part of an investigation into the slaughter and illegal butchery of sheep. Photo by Warwickshire Police

"Whilst Warwickshire Police has put in place Operation Hillman to address the theft and illegal butchery of sheep, the importance of communities remaining vigilant, reporting anything suspicious in or near fields of livestock cannot be underestimated. Thank you to those that have done so already, it has been a great help."

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said: "Tackling rural crime is one my key priorities and I know that livestock thefts and the illegal butchery of farm animals has a major impact on farms and rural communities whenever it occurs.

"Criminals don't respect borders, so it's important that the police and partners work together in this way to identify, disrupt and bring to justice offenders. I have provided extra funding to make a major difference to the way in which Warwickshire Police tackles rural crime, so those responsible for these types of offences can expect to see further activity to stop them in their tracks in the coming months.

"The public can also play their part in continuing to provide good information to the police to help make Warwickshire safer and more secure."

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Johnny Campbell, of Northampton CID, said: "This morning's job has entailed around 25 officers from Northamptonshire and Warwickshire forces, including a specialist search team.

"Their searches will continue today, both of the premises attended and associated vehicles. We are running this as a multi-agency joint enforcement operation, with partners here from Trading Standards and Environmental Health.

"This enforcement operation demonstrates how seriously we are taking this crime series, and how intent we are on catching those responsible and bringing them to justice."

Head of rural crime at Northamptonshire Police, Inspector Tracy Moore, is overseeing Operation Stock, which involves officers from the force's Rural Crime Team, Neighbourhood Policing Teams, CID and intelligence departments.

She said: "Today's activities represent just one element of the extensive work underway as part of our investigations into illegal butchery and sheep theft.

"We have been able to carry these warrants out thanks to intelligence received as a result of our teams working together and also with other forces. There's a huge collective effort underway both within Northamptonshire Police and with our partners in investigating these awful crimes.

"This effort will continue as we work to bring those responsible to justice, and I'd like to thank our rural communities and partners for the support and information they continue to provide.

"All information has value so please continue to let the police know about any suspicious activity in and around livestock or in rural areas."

The warrants were executed at properties in Ransome Road, Fynford Road, Foleshill Road, and Eld Road, Coventry.

A 39-year-old Coventry man arrested on suspicion of theft and criminal damage remains in police custody.

Anyone with information about offences linked to Operation Stock should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting the operation name. In an emergency, always call 999.