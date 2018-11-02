Armistice Day event at Church in Warwick

A special event is being held at St Mary’s Church to mark Armistice Day

‘We Will Remember - Duruflé Requiem and Readings’ will take place on November 11 at 6.30pm and is part of the Warwick Poppies community tribute.

This will be a community performance to commemorate 100 years since the end of the First World War. Readings of First World War poetry will be interleaved with music exploring the themes of prayer, anguish and salvation that permeate Duruflé’s Requiem.

Musicians from Warwick will combine forces to form the Warwick Poppies Chorus and Foundation Poppies Ensemble in this collaborative presentation of Duruflé’s masterpiece, under the baton of Alex Laing.

Da Capo Chamber Choir, the Gentlemen of St Mary’s Choir, King’s High School Senior Choirs and other friends form the Warwick Poppies Chorus, while the Foundation Poppies Ensemble comprises senior pupils and professionals from the Warwick Foundation schools.

TV and film star, Michael Maloney, will join musicians from Warwick in the collaborative presentation. Maloney’s work covers roles with the RSC, films including Truly Madly Deeply, Branagh’s Henry V and Zeffirelli’s Hamlet and TV series Paranoid, The White Queen and Mr Selfridge.

Seating is unreserved and tickets are free but must be acquired in advance by clicking here or by calling: 01926 776438 or from the shop at St Mary’s Church.

The event is sponsored by Warwick Town Council, the St Mary’s Hall Trust and the King Henry VIII Endowed Trust.