Police responded this morning, December 2, to a report of a person being threatened with a blade on the canal path near Emscote Road.

The report was received at 10.03am but - when officers searched the area they found nothing untoward.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 124 of 2 December 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.