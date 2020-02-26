Armed officers find a hammer and knife on two teenagers minutes after robbery on Leamington's Parade

Armed officers have arrested two men in connection with a robbery in Leamington.

The two 18-year-olds from Coventry were detained following the incident on the Parade at around 8.50pm yesterday, Tuesday February 25.

It is alleged that a man in his twenties was robbed by two males who took his phone and earphones.

The victim reported seeing one of the men having a knife.

The suspects were arrested just over half an hour later in Clarendon Avenue. Officers seized a hammer and a knife.

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 407 of 25 February 2020.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.