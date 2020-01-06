Are you winner of unclaimed cash prize from Kenilworth Lions Duck Race?

The Kenilworth Lions Club is looking for the owner of one of the winning tickets for the 2019 Boxing Day Duck Race.

Ticket number 0129, which matches the second place £75 cash prize winning duck has gone unclaimed.

If the owner of the second place winning duck would like to claim their prize they can contact the Gordon Henderson, who is the treasurer for the Kenilworth Lions Club, on 01926 855 376.

The owners of the tickets matching the top four winning ducks in the annual Boxing Day race won cash prizes.

The first place duck and matching ticket won £100 cash prize, the second place £75, third place £50 and fourth place a £25 prize.

More than a thousand people turned out to support the annual Kenilworth Lions Club Boxing Day Duck Race.

Kenilworth Lions 2019 Boxing Day Duck Race

The Kenilworth Lions’ Duck Race was held on Thursday December 26 in Abbey Fields continuing a great local tradition.