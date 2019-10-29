Are you brave enough to dine with the dead in Warwick this Halloween?

This Halloween you can dine with the dead in Warwick.

For Halloween Deliveroo is hosting a 'scary dinner party' in The Castle Jail at Warwick Castle.

Deliveroo have teamed up with Warwick Castle for their 'Dine with the Dead' dinner experience. Photo supplied.

Said to be haunted by the souls of Civil War prisoners and royal poltergeists - and patrolled by the spirit of a giant black dog, Warwick Castle has been chosen as a location for Deliveroo's 'Dinner with the Dead'.

Upon entering Warwick Castle, guests will be guided through the ancient grounds towards the imposing castle walls. Once inside the courtyard, the procession will lead through a narrow stone passage leading to the notorious Castle Jail (known as the ‘Gaol’), where they’ll be seated for supper.

At the dinner guests can choose from a range of dishes from the Giggling Squid and Pizza Express.

The experience will be open for bookings from today (Tuesday) at 5pm - for a dinner that will take place on Halloween (Thursday October 31) from 5pm to 7pm.

Each table booking will be costed at £20, which includes entry and food.

In the creepy Castle Gaol visitors can discover more about some of the darkest, bloodiest and most frightening times in the castle’s history.

New for 2019, visitors to the Castle and fans of Most Haunted can join the paranormal encounters team as they present their broadcast hunting for ghosts or 'Brave Knights' can see if they can survive the Dead of Knight scare maze.

A spokesperson from Warwick Castle said: “Enjoy – or endure, if that’s a better word – a taste of terror from out of this world at the first ever Deliveroo Dinner with the Dead this Halloween.

"We have a long tradition of haunting and Halloween hijinx give us the chance to tell some of the scariest stories from the 1,000 years of the castle’s history.”

Joe Groves from Deliveroo said: “What better way to spend Halloween than tucking into a delicious Deliveroo dinner in a thousand years old haunted dungeon?

"We’re always looking for ways to mix up the way people enjoy food - this is certainly one for the books. Join us if you dare."

Those daring enough to take on the challenge of the Deliveroo Dinner with the Dead can apply for tickets on eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/dining-with-the-dead-tickets-78967414663



