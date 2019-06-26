Are you as smart as an 11-year-old? Take our quick test and find out

Are you as smart as an 11-year-old?

A survey last year showed that just 16% of parents scored full marks in the 11 Plus exam.

With the tests taking place shortly after the summer holidays children and parents taking the 11 Plus are starting to prepare.

A quarter failed to achieve even half marks - a testament to the level of ability and skill that is required to pass the exams.

The 11 Plus style exams cover a range of styles of questioning including verbal reasoning, non-verbal reasoning, numerical reasoning and literacy skills.

So are you as smart as an 11-year-old? Take our quick test to find out.