Are you a family member of Leamington soldier who died on his 19th birthday during Second World War?

Military historian David Eason is appealing to see if any family members of a fallen Leamington soldier who died on his 19th birthday are still living in or around the town.

Robert Charles Derick Neal, of the 2nd Battalion, Coldstream Guards, 1st Guards Brigade, 46th Division, 16th Corps, turned 19 on the day when he was killed at Monte Ornito in Italy on Monday February 21 1944 during the Second World War.

Guardsman Robert Charles Derick Neal

He was buried at the Minturno War Cemetery about 50 miles north of Naples in Italy.

He is also commemorated locally on the Lillington war memorial at St Mary Magdalene's church in Vicarage Road, and on the Leamington war memorial in Euston Place.

David has said: "At the end of January 1944, Robert and the 2nd Battalion, under the command of Lt/Col Hugh Ronald Norman, were in Algiers at Constantine where they received orders to move to mainland Italy where they would support the 8th Army as it advanced north.

From Constantine. the battalion moved to Philippeville where it embarked in early February for Italy disembarking at Naples Harbour before moving forwards and taking over positions held by the 2nd / 4th Battalion, King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry at 6.30pm hrs on Tuesday February 8 1944 on Monte Ornito at the tip of the Allied Salient.

Monte Ornito (Credit: Coldstream Guards)

"This was exactly one year after Robert had enlisted.

"For the next 12 days the Battalion was subjected to persistent attacks and counter-attacks, heavy mortar and shell fire as well as having to battle the bitter cold, and snow, and lack of supply, until Sunday evening, February 20 when it was relieved by the 2nd Battalion Hampshire Regiment and withdrew to billets near the town of Casale Montferrato to rest and reorganise.

"The cost of the Battalion’s gallant stand on Monte Ornito was a heavy one, with two officers killed, seven wounded, 31 other ranks killed, 145 wounded, and five recorded as missing, two of who were believed to have been killed.

"In total there were 190 casualties of whom one was Robert who died on his 19th birthday."

2nd Battalion Troops on their way to Monte Ornito (Credit: Coldstream Guards).

Robert was the eldest of three children of Mr Frederick Harry Neal, and Mrs Ellen Frances (Eales) Neal, of Southampton, Hampshire, formerly of Leamington.

He was the brother of Norman Frederick Neal and Margery Ellen Neal, the nephew of Charles William Neal, Florence Annie Neal, Frederick Harry Neal, and Gertrude Agnes Neal and the grandson of William Robert Neal who was a gas fitter, and Gertrude Agnes Neal, of 22 Landsdowne Road, Leamington.

Robert was born at 7 Leicester Street, Leamington, on Saturday February 21 1925 and educated at the nearby Campion Central School.

Prior to 1939 , Robert’s parents, brother and sister left Leamington and moved to Southampton leaving him in the care of his uncle Charles William at 1 Taylor Avenue in Lillington.

Robert's Headstone (Credit: T.W.G.P.P)

After leaving school, Robert was employed by the C.M.D Engineering Company (The British Piston Ring Company Ltd) of Wharf Street in Warwick, manufacturing aircraft pistons, gudgeon pins and cylinder liners for two years.

He was a popular member of the factory home guard unit before he enlisted into the army and the Coldstream Guards on Monday February 8 1943 and posted to the 2nd Battalion.

