Applications for Food Festival open to Warwick-based businesses

Applications for Warwick Food Festival are now open for local businesses.

Warwick Food Festival will return for its fourth year on Sunday, May 27 2018.

The event celebrates the diverse food and drink from the Warwick District and as well as food and drink producers from across the region.

The festival, which will run from 10am to 6pm, will feature a line up of more than 60 food and drink traders, live entertainment and kids activities along with local chefs who will showcase their skills on the Live Cookery Theatre.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire, who organise the event, have opened applications for the food festival a week early for Warwick-based businesses.

Any Warwick-based businesses that would like to trade at the festival should contact CJ’s Events Warwickshire office on 01926 800 750.

Applications to trade at the festival will open to the general public on Monday, November 6.