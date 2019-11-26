Application for new cocktail bar in Leamington town centre

A new cocktail bar could open opposite the town hall in Leamington.

An application for a change of use of the office space on the first and second floors of 144A The Parade has been put forward to Warwick District Council.

The ground/street level floor of the building is occupied by Cashbrokers and the office above it, which can be accessed from the street by a separate entrance, would be refurbished and converted into a drinking establishment and coffee bar including a bar area, office, storeroom and seating area.

The business would be called The Little Cocktail Bar and in an introduction document the applicants have said: "We are aiming to provide a sophisticated atmosphere in which high quality drinks are made and served with care and attention to detail to please connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.

"The presence of cocktail bars around the world is so high. We believe they preserve a respect and admiration for spirits which is fading among modern 'quantity over quality bars'.

"Although cocktails can still be found in Leamington, we believe there is a calling for a higher-end more educational experience.

We have chosen to bring this idea to life at 144A The Parade because we believe this quirky venue would allow us to introduce a speakeasy element.

"The nondescript front door on a busy high street would mean that people would have to be 'in the know' to know we are here.

"Customers would be 'booking only' or have to be let in the front entrance by a member of staff adding an element of exclusivity to the venue.

"The building and rooms themselves lend perfectly to our ideas of creating a sophisticated atmosphere with both the high ceilings and feature fireplaces adding amazing touches to the space."

Leamington Town Council has not objected to the application.

For more information about the application click here.