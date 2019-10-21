Apple watches and iPhone stolen from Leamington stores

Apple watches and an iPhone have been stolen from stores in Leamington.

Last Tuesday (October 15) at around 3.30pm four Apple watches were stolen from a shop in Livery Street.

Police are appealing for information.

Three men entered the store and took four Apple watches and then ran out without paying.

They have been described as Eastern European. One had a dark cap, brown coat, skinny blue jeans and trainers; one is 6' tall and wearing a brown jacket; one had a red cap, grey overcoat, brown jeans and brown shoes.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the incident should call Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 315 of October 15.

Last Friday (October 18) at around 3.50pm a mobile phone was stolen from a store on the Parade.

An man stole a black/grey 64Gb sim-free demo iPhone 11 (Promax), which is said to be worth £1,500. While staff were distracted by a woman accomplice, the male took the phone from the display.

He has been described as a white male, of Eastern European appearance, 20 years old, wearing a black hat, a blue Puffa jacket, patterned trousers, and blue trainers. No description of the woman is available.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information about the phone theft should contact Warwickshire police on 101, quoting incident number 288 of October 18.