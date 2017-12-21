Appeal to support Warwick Sea Scout’s future

An event is being held in Warwick next month in support of sea scout group that needs help securing its future.

Business figures will be coming together to support the construction of a new home for the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts.

The ‘inaugural 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts Business Breakfast’ will be taking place at Warwick Hall at Warwick School on Friday, January 5.

Running between 7.15am and 9.30am, the free-to-attend event is in support of building a new headquarters for the group in St Nicholas Park and the group’s wider ‘Building a Future’ initiative.

The sea scouts need to raise £650,000 for the construction of a new headquarters, which will allow the group to grow, supporting more young people and becoming a resource for the local community.

The event is supported by Deeley Group and Warwick School and will feature a networking session followed by three speeches from leading business figures and individuals with a seafaring connection.

The first speaker on the morning will be Simon Talling-Smith, who is CEO of private travel company, Surf Air in Europe, and a former 2nd Warwick Sea Scout.

Alan Haywood, CEO of BP Integrated Supply and Trading, will be the second speaker and is also a former 2nd Warwick Sea Scout. He will reflect on how the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts play an important role in the development of young people.

They will be joined by former Captain of RMS Queen Mary 2, Captain Bernard Warner. His career at sea spanned 45 years.

Janette Eslick, fundraiser for the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, said: “It’s fantastic to be able to host our first business breakfast and we’re looking forward to welcoming business people from across the region to the event.

“The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts has been a huge part of Warwick for more than 50 years and we are recognised as one of the best in the country. The new headquarters will enable to us to be available to more youngsters and provide greater support to the local community.

“We have some brilliant speakers on the morning, two of which are past members of our group and have gone on to make a real impact in the world of business. We’re also delighted to be welcoming Bernard Warner, who I am sure will have some fantastic stories to share from his time at sea and how those experiences on the water have shaped his career.”

Peter Deeley, managing director of Deeley Group, added: “The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts group are an important part of the community in Warwick and we are more than happy to be supporting its plans to develop their services. The programme of speakers on the morning is very impressive, demonstrating that being involved in a community group such as the sea scouts can help in later life.”

To register for the inaugural 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts Business Breakfast go to www.2wk.org.uk