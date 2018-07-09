Appeal lodged against refusal of M&S Foodhall plans at Leamington Shopping Park

An appeal has been lodged against the refusal for plans for an M&S Foodhall in the Leamington Shopping Park.

Warwick District Council refused the plans back in December.

The plans, which included the foodhall with an in-store café and a sales area and two smaller shops for non-food retail, were proposed to go on the vacant site between Debenhams and New Look at the Leamington Shopping park, formerly known as The Shires.

Councillors refused the plans because of the impact it would have on the town centres in Leamington and Warwick.

The appeal was lodged by Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate Fund, who submitted the plans for the foodhall last year.

M&S has been seeking a site for an additional food hall in Leamington for more than ten years to complement its town centre stores.

To view the appeal documents go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search for planning application: W/17/1470