Appeal for witnesses following assault in Warwick

Warwickshire Police is appealing for witnesses or information following an assault in Warwick at the weekend.

Between 7.15pm and 7.30pm on Saturday (20 October), a 21 year-old-man was assaulted on Old Square in the town centre.

The victim was punched in the face, causing him to lose teeth.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 18-20, around 6ft and of a slim build. He was wearing a red hooded top.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or recognises the description of the offender. If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident reference 337 of 20 October 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.