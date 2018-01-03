Appeal for witnesses after flats vandalised in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses after flats on a building site in Leamington were vandalised.

At some point last night (Tuesday) going into the early hours of this morning (Wednesday) someone broke into a building site in Station Approach.

They managed to gain access after breaking through fencing.

Eight of the completed flats on the site were vandalised and radiators were pulled off the walls and holes were kicked through the walls.

If anyone has any information they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 122 of January 3.