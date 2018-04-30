Appeal for witnesses after cars vandalised at Warwick Parkway station

Police are appealing for information after a number of cars were vandalised at Warwick Parkway station.

A number of cars that were parked at Warwick Parkway Station between April 26 and April 27 were vandalised or broken into.

According to Warwickshire Police, six vehicles were damaged:

Three windows were smashed on a BMW, which also had its boot snapped and had four wheels stolen.

A window on a Golf was also smashed.

A Mazda also had a window smashed.

Three windows on an Audi were smashes and its spare wheel was also stolen.

Two windows were also smashed on a Mini and change was stolen.

Another vehicle had its windscreen smashed and all four wheels stolen.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incidents.

A spokesperson from Chiltern Railways said: “This car park is covered by CCTV and damage to vehicles across the route is rare.

“We are working with Warwickshire Police and assisting those that have been affected.”

Anyone who has any information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 and quote incident 96 of 27 April 2018.

Alternatively information can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by going to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.