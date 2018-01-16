Appeal for help in locating missing man last seen in Warwick

Police are appealing for help in locating a missing man last seen in Warwick.

John Baldwin, who is 89, suffers from dementia and was last seen leaving in the Lakin Road area of Warwick at around 3.55pm today (Tuesday, January 16).

John is described as white, around 5ft 10in tall, of medium build and clean shaven.

He was understood to be wearing glasses, a dark brown jumper, a blue coat, dark jeans, dark smart shoes and a light coloured scarf.

Anyone who has seen John, or a person matching his description, is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting reference 255 of 16 January or call the Missing People helpline on 116 000.