Appeal after fatal stabbing in Rugby - did you witness an altercation between a passenger in a car and a cyclist?

Police have launched an appeal for information following a fatal stabbing in Rugby that has seen two teenage boys arrested on suspicion on murder.

Police were called to Meadow Road shortly after 6pm on October 31, following a report a man in his twenties had sustained suspected stab wounds.

Police are asking anyone who saw an altercation on Parkfield Road to come forward. Photo: Google Streetview.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.



A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy who were both arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.



The victim's next of kin have been informed and post-mortem and formal identification are due to take place.



Chief Inspector Karl Faulkner from Warwickshire Police said: "A cordon remains in place on Meadow Road whilst enquiries continue.



“As part of the investigation, we’re also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed a possible altercation in the bridge area of Parkfield Road at around 5.10pm yesterday, involving the passenger of a car and a cyclist.



“This is currently a line of enquiry and we would ask any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage to please make contact.



"We will remain in the area over the coming days to conduct enquiries and provide reassurance, and if anyone has any concerns please do speak with an officer.



“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time.”



Anyone who has any information about the incident on Meadow Road or the incident on Parkfield Road is asked to call 101 quoting incident 376 of 31 October 2019.



Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org