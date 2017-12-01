Appeal after attempted aggravated burglary in Leamington

Warwickshire Police are appealing for witnesses or information after an attempted aggravated burglary took place in Leamington Spa in the early hours of this morning (December 1).

The incident happened between 3am and 3.30am, when three men approached the property in Bertie Terrace.

It is reported that the victim, a man in his 30s, was awoken after hearing his door bell ring, and opened the door believing it was the police.

It is alleged that one of the three offenders was holding a crowbar.

The victim received leg injuries while making his escape from his home into the street before being met by police driving past the property.

There is no description of the suspects, who fled the seen in an unknown direction.

Is is reported that nothing was stolen.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity around the stated times, or who may have any information.

Please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 29 of 1 December 2017.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online via their website. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.